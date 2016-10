21:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 2, 5777 , 04/10/16 Tishrei 2, 5777 , 04/10/16 Popular Front: PA broke up anti-Abbas demonstration The Popular Front terror group claims Palestinian Authority security personnel used force, Tuesday afternoon, to break up a demonstration in Ramallah against PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's participation, last week, in the funeral of former Israeli leader Shim'on Peres. Full story



