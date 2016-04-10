Palestinians clash over Abbas attendance of Peres' funeral

The Palestinian news agency “Safa” reported on violent confrontations in Ramallah and Tulkarem today as a result of demonstrations against PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ participation at former President Shimon Peres’ funeral.

Fatah-affiliated students clashed with students affiliated with Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) at Al-Quds University in Tulkarem.

One student attacked during the confrontations told “Safa” that the violence ensued after somebody voiced criticism of Abbas’ participation at Peres’ funeral.

Security forces stopped the demonstrations. According to PFLP reports, some of the women present at the demonstration were sexually harassed.

In the meantime, Fatah activists held a demonstration in support of Abbas in Ramallah.