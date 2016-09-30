Tekoa man found dead at the Hariton Cave

A 24-year-old man from the community of Tekoa was found dead on Friday afternoon at the Hariton Cave.

Search and rescue forces began looking for the man after police received a call that he had been seen leaving his home the previous night before contact with him was lost. He was found with no bruises. The cause of death is under investigation.

