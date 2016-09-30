Tekoa resident found dead

24-year-old from Tekoa goes missing, later found dead in a nearby cave. Death not caused by terrorism.

Yinon Cohen, 24, a resident of the Gush Etzion community of Tekoa, was found dead on Friday in the Hariton Cave located near the community.

No signs of violence were found on his body and the death was not caused by an act of terrorism.

Cohen was born in Tekoa, and is the son of Riki and Moshe Cohen, veteran residents of the community.

Locals said say that Cohen went to school in Gush Etzion and later studied at the Himmelfarb High School in Jerusalem. He served in the IDF’s film unit, and wanted to work in cinema.

Yinon, who had moved to northern Israel in recent months, returned to Tekoa last weekend to visit his family. On Thursday night he told his brother he was going out for a walk in the wadi, but did not return, causing the family to worry.

On Friday morning, an extensive search began until his body was found.

