Hazan: Arab MKs betray Peres and state's values

Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) attacked, Thursday, the decision of Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh not to attend Friday's state funeral for former prime minister Shim'on Peres.

"One line connects Hamas with Members of Knesset Ayman Odeh, Basel Ghattas and the rest of their fellow Joint List members - they both ostracized and hated Shimon Peres, spitting on the hand held out to them for peace and opposing the Jewish state," said Hazan. "Instead of serving the Arab population living in the country, which wants peace and coexistence, the Arab MKs betray it and the values of the state in which they live," he added.