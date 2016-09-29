Odeh: I won't celebrate Peres' legacy

Head of the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh, explained that he will not attend Peres’ funeral. Other Arab members of Knesset from the Joint List didn’t publish their condolences after the death of the 9th president of Israel, Shimon Peres.

In an interview with Army Radio, The Head of the Joint List, MK Ayman Odeh,explained why he will not be attending the mourning ceremony for Peres and why he will not attend his funeral.

“I can't say anything complex,” Odeh said, “It’s not easy, I have an entirely different political point of view. A man died yesterday, we have to respect that, there will be plenty of time later for more nuanced opinions later."

MK Odeh mentioned some positive achievements that Peres accomplished including the Oslo Accords but, to the contrary, he clarified and said that, “I am not participating in this celebration of what happened in 1948 or the nuclear reactor. I think that all those things wreaked havoc upon others and upon my people.”

He said, “I have a complex message, the 1990s were very complicated years in our history and in Peres’ history, I can say some good things. In regards to the other things I cannot celebrate Shimon Peres. I won’t attend his funeral.”