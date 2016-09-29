UN says goodbye to Peres

Israel’s Mission to the United Nations held a memorial ceremony at the UN headquarters to commemorate Shimon Peres, the ninth president of the State of Israel on Thursday. Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, US Ambassador Power and ambassadors from more than 40 countries gathered to show their final respects for the man who often represented Israel on the global stage over the past sixty years.

Ambassador Danon mourned the loss of Israel’s elder statesman as "a man of vision and optimism who dedicated his life to the State of Israel. He contributed so much to Israel’s safety and security and never lost hope." He also said, "We will remember him as he lived his life until his last days, full of energy and a willingness to work for a better future for Israel."

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said, “I had the privilege to benefit from his wisdom. His leadership will be missed as someone who worked to realize the dream of security and peace for Israel."

United States Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power noted that "Shimon Peres spent his entire life building Israel. He never lost his youth or his yearning for peace and he believed the greatest threat to peace, is a loss of hope by the younger generation.״