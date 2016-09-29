Memorial ceremony for Peres held in United Nations

UN Secretary-General, US Ambassador, join representatives from more than 40 countries to pay last respects to Israeli president.

The Israeli Mission to the United Nations hosted a memorial ceremony at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan in honor of Shimon Peres, the ninth President of the State of Israel and two-time Prime Minister.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, and ambassadors from more than 40 countries attended the ceremony to pay their last respects to the man who represented Israel on the global stage over the past sixty years.

As part of the ceremony, the Israeli Mission opened a condolence book for participating ambassadors and dignitaries to share their thoughts and memories the former President. The book will be eventually made available to the general.

During the service, Ambassador Danon eulogized the elder statesman.

“President Peres, one of our founding fathers, was a man of vision and optimism who dedicated his life to the State of Israel. He contributed so much to Israel’s safety and security and never lost hope. This symbolizes the story of Zionism,” said the Ambassador.

“After years of representing the true face of Israel to the world, today the parliament of nations has gathered to pay their respects. We will remember him as he lived his life until his last days, full of energy and a willingness to work for a better future for Israel. President Peres will continue to inspire us all. May his memory be a blessing.”

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon also addressed the ceremony, saying, “I join in the sorrow for loss. I had the privilege to benefit from his wisdom. His leadership will be missed as someone who worked to realize the dream of security and peace for Israel."

US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power added that "Shimon Peres spent his entire life building Israel. He never lost his youth or his yearning for peace and he believed the greatest threat to peace, is a loss of hope by the younger generation.”