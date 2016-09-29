17:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Fatah, PATV demonize Peres On the day after former Israeli President Shimon Peres passed away, the Fatah faction of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas demonized Peres as a murderer about to enter Hell, according to Palestinian Media Watch. Likewise, official PA TV's "Israeli affairs expert" - an Israeli Arab named Fayez Abbas - described Peres as a man of war who should have been tried in the International Criminal Court, and as "the greatest fraud in the history of the Zionist movement." The essence of his message about Peres was that he succeeded in deceiving the entire world when he talked about peace. Read more



