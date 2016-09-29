PA media demonizes Peres

Palestinian media unleashed a campaign of demonization following Peres' passing.

Though leaders the world over showered former President Shimon Peres with kind words upon his passing, official Palestinian TV did not follow suit.

Faiz Abbas, Expert Commentator for Israeli Matters on the official PA TV program “Palestine this Morning,” said that Peres - one of the prime architects of the Oslo Accords - was the “biggest warmonger in Israel.”

“When Shimon Peres would talk about peace, this meant that war is coming,” he said, according to the watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch.

Abbas also called Peres “the biggest liar in the history of the Zionist movement [...] A man whom the world loves [...] even though he was the biggest warmonger in Israel, more than Menachem Begin or [Ariel] Sharon.”

The words come amidst a flurry of negative press sentiment against Peres in PA and Hamas media.

One cartoon on the official Fatah Facebook page identified by Palestinian Media Watch shows Peres arriving in hell, with his “sins” being read before him: “Gaza, Kfar Kana, Deir Yassin, Beirut, Haganah gangs, the Dimona nuclear reactor…”

Diana Buttu, former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Authority, tweeted "Peres was an unrepentant war criminal. Revisionist history won't work."

Similarly, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP that "the Palestinian people are happy at the death of this criminal.”

"Shimon Peres was one of the last Israeli founders of occupation. His death marks the end of an era in the history of the Israeli occupation."

On Thursday, Palestinian Authority officials confirmed that PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas will attend Peres’ funeral this Friday.