Israeli 'Rays of Hope' at IAEA conference

The Israel Atomic Energy Commission dedicated, Tuesday, a special pavilion, entitled Rays of Hope, at the 60th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. The pavillion presents the work of the State of Israel in the field of nuclear applications, the first time that Israel has made an international presentation in this area.

The pavilion highlights innovative research capabilities and their uses in various nuclear-related fields for educational, scientific and agricultural purposes, as well for the production of clean energy. IAEA Director Ze'ev Senir told those in attendance, "The Israeli developments in the nuclear field have led to 'Rays of Hope' and have inspired many people. In nuclear science we are exporting essential know-how and equipment for medical treatment, agriculture, security and safety around the world. Our future in the Middle East must include cooperation and joint responsibility for the welfare of its residents. In the spirit of the IAEA, I call on our neighbors to join us and turn this vision into reality."