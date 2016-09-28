Israel presents: Rays of Hope

Israel Atomic Energy Commission highlights its work in nuclear applications at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

The Israel Atomic Energy Commission on Tuesday dedicated a special pavilion at the 60th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna.

The pavilion, entitled Rays of Hope, presents the work of the State of Israel in the field of nuclear applications. This is the first time that Israel has made an international presentation in this area.

The Israeli pavilion highlights innovative research capabilities and their uses in various nuclear-related fields for educational, scientific and agricultural purposes, as well for the production of clean energy.

Brig,-Gen. Zeev Senir, Director of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission, said at the launching of the exhibit: "The Israeli developments in the nuclear field have led to 'Rays of Hope' and have inspired many people. In nuclear science we are exporting essential know-how and equipment for medical treatment, agriculture, security and safety around the world. Our future in the Middle East must include cooperation and joint responsibility for the welfare of its residents. In the spirit of the IAEA, I call on our neighbors to join us and turn this vision into reality."

The Israeli pavilion features – inter alia – the following content:

* Health: Radiotherapy, personalized radiotherapy, and quality improvements in nuclear medicine.

* Agriculture: Regional cooperation in pest extermination and fly eradication.

* Presentation of the Carasso Science Park in Be'er Sheva, which was established in cooperation with the IAEA and which has received over 300,000 visitors to date.

* Presentation of the Soreq Nuclear Research Center:

-- SARAF particle accelerator for the production of radioisotopes and nuclear physics research;

-- Space laboratory, which is the durability of components under ionizing radiation to benefit the launching of satellites;

-- The Sarafim program for outstanding high school physics students, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

* Radiation detectors for various applications in the nuclear industry, medical imaging and systems that neutralize ionizing radiation, which were developed by Rotem Industries.