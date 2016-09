14:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Elul 24, 5776 , 27/09/16 Terror victim remembers Clinton's 'inhuman coldness' Read more



Yossi Tzur recounts terror families' humiliating experience with then-senator Clinton, as contrasted with Rudy Giuliani. ► ◄ Last Briefs