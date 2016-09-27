Authorities mull appeal of 2015-attack acquittal

The prosecution has expressed surprise at a Copenhagen court's acquittal of four alleged accomplices on terror charges in a 2015 shooting whose victims included a Jewish guard outside an area synagogue, according to Agence France Presse. They faced life sentences. Two of the four were convicted of a lesser charge.

"We are surprised that the court has judged the evidence against the accused differently than the prosecution has," the assistant prosecutor in the case, Sidsel Klixbull, said in a statement. Justice Minister Soren Pind wrote on Twitter that authorities would "study the verdict and see whether to appeal."