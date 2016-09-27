Accomplices in fatal 2015 Copenhagen attack acquitted

A Danish court on Tuesday acquitted four men accused of aiding a Copenhagen gunman who killed a filmmaker and a Jewish security guard in twin attacks in February 2015, according to Agence France Presse. The four had been charged with "terror offenses" for allegedly providing support for Omar El-Hussein ahead of the second attack, which took place outside a synagogue.

Their actions were "not of such a character that the actions can lead to a conviction for complicity," the verdict read. Two of the four men were however convicted of a lesser charge for disposing of the automatic rifle used in the shootings. Their sentence will come at a later date.