Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told hundreds of demonstrators from Ofra at the Prime Ministers Office, Tuesday, that the Samarian Jewish community will be authorized.

Recalling the use of mounted police in the violent uprooting of nine buildings in nearby Amona in 2006, Shaked said, "I promise, together with my friends in the Likud party, to normalize the settlement enterprise. We will not see mounted police in Ofra."