Shaked: We will not see police horses in Ofra

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said that she is committed to normalizing homes slated for demolition in the town of Ofra.

Hundreds of Ofra residents gathered for a demonstration in Jerusalem Tuesday morning, demanding the government normalize houses slated for demolition in Ofra and other communities across Judea and Samaria.



The demonstration comes in response to a series of Supreme Court rulings ordering the demolition of homes in Ofra, the neighboring town of Amona, and other Jewish villages over the Green Line, following disputes over the ownership of land in the communities in question.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said at the demonstration: "I am committed together with my friends in the Likud to regulating the community. We will not see any police horses in Ofra."





Loading...





MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) said that "We did not occupy a foreign land, we came to our own land. Ofra deserves 41 years after it was established to be a legal community. I call upon the prime minister and the attorney general - Do everything in you power immediately to regulate the community. The policy must be defined by the prime minister and not by legal advisors."

Yesha Council head Avi Ro'eh said that "It is forbidden to divert responsibility to the Supreme Court, the responsibility is on us. We appeal to the prime minister and his ministers -they are the ones establishing the laws. We want a clear-cut statement that the Jewish nation will remain in Judea and Samaria."

"We have stopped being pushovers," said SamariaRegional Council head Yossi Dagan. "We have come to demand the regulation law because there is a real injustice here. A government which would make another disengagement cannot continue to exist."

Earlier Rabbi Avi Gisser, Rabbi of Ofra, also spoke to reporters about the situation in the community and in Judea and Samaria.