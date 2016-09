Police are investigating the case of a 43-year-old man they found, Tuesday, in a hut in a Bedouin community near Arad. He was bound and naked with signs of neglect, according to Channel 2 Television.

Before he was sent to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva' for observation, he told police he had been kept prisoner and beaten by relatives. Relatives said they did so because the man was mentally ill and violent.