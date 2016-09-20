Netanyahu: I'll tell the UN the truth about Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is on his way to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly. Before boarding his plane, Tuesday, the prime minister said this coming week is of great political importance to Israel.

Netanyahu continued, "I'll tell the UN the truth about Israel. I expect the international community to adopt a uniform approach to the war on terrorism. All the international community says we must fight terrorism with determination - and it must support Israel's determined and uncompromising struggle against terrorism."