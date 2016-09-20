Netanyahu: I'll speak truth to power at United Nations

Prime Minister promises UN will hear Israeli side of the story as he departs for US ahead of meeting with President Obama.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu departed Tuesday for the United States, where he is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly and meet with President Obama in what is likely the final meeting between the two leaders before the latter leaves office this coming January.

"We are in the midst of a very important diplomatic week for the State of Israel,” said Netanyahu. “I am leaving now for the United States. There I will first meet with President Obama and I will thank him for the great and important security assistance to the State of Israel over the coming decade.”

The Prime Minister vowed that during his trip, the United Nations would hear Israel’s side of the story.

“I will then address the United Nations General Assembly. I will present Israel's case, Israel's truth, Israel's justice and also Israel's heroism – the heroism of our soldiers, our police officers and our citizens, who are waging an uncompromising struggle against brutal terrorism.”

Netanyahu also noted the recent spike in terrorism across the globe, and pledges by world leaders to combat ISIS and other terror organizations, adding that the international community must adopt a “uniform standard” in the effort to defeat terrorism.

“I expect from the international community a uniform standard in the war on terrorism. Today the entire international community says that there is a need to wage a determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism. And indeed, they must also support the determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism, and this moral clarity is necessary to both fight against – and defeat – terrorism."