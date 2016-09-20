08:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Elul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16 Stabbing attempt near Hevron; terrorist killed A terrorist tried to stab an Israeli soldier at the entrance to the Palestinian Authority village of Bani Naim, near Hevron, Tuesday morning. The terrorist was shot and killed. There were no Israeli casualties. Read more



