A terrorist tried to stab an Israeli soldier at the entrance to the Palestinian Authority village of Bani Naim, near Hevron, Tuesday morning. The terrorist was shot and killed. There were no Israeli casualties.
News BriefsElul 17, 5776 , 20/09/16
Stabbing attempt near Hevron; terrorist killed
