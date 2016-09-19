IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

Another stabbing attempt foiled in Hevron

IDF forces arrested a terrorist armed with a knife near Kiryat Arba, according to Hatzallah of Judea and Samaria.

The terrorist was neutralized and taken in for questioning. No soldiers were injured.



