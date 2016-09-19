IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
13:40
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

Stabbing attempt in Hevron; Terrorists killed

Two terrorists tried to carry out a stabbing next to the Me'arat Hamachpelah Cave of the Patriarchs, Monday afternoon.

A soldier was lightly wounded in the hand. The terrorists were shot to death.



Last Briefs