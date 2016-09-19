Stabbing attempt in Hevron; Terrorists killed

Two terrorists tried to carry out a stabbing next to the Me'arat Hamachpelah Cave of the Patriarchs, Monday afternoon.
A soldier was lightly wounded in the hand. The terrorists were shot to death.
