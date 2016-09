A preliminary investigation into Monday morning's stabbing attack at Herod's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City indicates the attacker - a man in his twenties from eastern Jerusalem - was at the Damascus gate and followed two Border Guards as they headed toward the Shalem police station.

When he caught up with them, he drew a knife and started stabbing them in the upper parts of their bodies. One of the officers, a man in his forties, was able to shoot the terrorist, causing serious wounds.