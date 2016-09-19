Incitement print shop seized in Bani Naim

Soldiers and police found a print shop suspected of use in incitement in the Hevron-area village of Bani Naim, Sunday evening. Inside the print shop, they found incitement proclamations, Fatah flags, two hard disks and a certificate for releasing prisoners, among other incitement materials.

The search was initiated following last Friday's car attack in nearby Kiryat Arba'. Searches were made in the villages of Beit Ummar and Sair Shiuch at the houses of relatives of terrorists involved in recent attacks in an effort to prevent new attempts.