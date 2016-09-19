IDF raids pro-terror printing house

Printing house used to spread anti-Israel propaganda, incitement raided in joint IDF, police operation.

IDF forces and Judea and Samaria district police conducted a joint operation overnight in the Arab village of Bani Naim near Hevron in connection with last Friday’s terror attack outside of Kiryat Arba.

During the operation, security forces discovered a printing house used to spread anti-Israel propaganda and material inciting Palestinian Authority Arabs to commit acts of terror against Jews.

Authorities confiscated computer equipment, PLO flags, material used in pro-terror propaganda, and documents for prisoner releases.

In the nearby villages of Sa’ir and Beit Ummar Israeli security forces conducted searches in the homes of relatives of terrorists involved in a recent string of attacks against Israelis.

Late Sunday night the IDF also operated in Bethlehem, looking to unearth illegal weapon caches.

Two pistols and a pipe bomb were discovered during the searches, as well some 130,000 shekels ($34,400) in terror funds.