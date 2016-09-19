IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16

J'm: 2 Police officers stabbed, terrorist neutralized

Two police officers were lightly wounded, Monday morning, in a stabbing attack at the Flower Gate (Shaar Haprahim) of Jerusalem's Old City.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by forces at the scene.



