Two police officers were lightly wounded, Monday morning, in a stabbing attack at the Flower Gate (Shaar Haprahim) of Jerusalem's Old City.
The terrorist was shot and neutralized by forces at the scene.
News BriefsElul 16, 5776 , 19/09/16
J'm: 2 Police officers stabbed, terrorist neutralized
