MK Glick: Don't ban MKs on Temple Mount too long

Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) said, Sunday evening, that he would respect Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's instructions to maintain a ban on visits by Knesset members to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

An advocate for Jewish rights on the holy site, Glick said it was unfortunate that all the MKs have to be the price for incitement to violence by Arab MKs. He added, "If this order lasts a long time, it's not impossible that I will consider taking action against the decision. I do not categorically reject any lawful action - public, political or legal."