PM: Keep ministers, MKs off the Temple Mount

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered, Sunday, that Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein be asked to continue to keep ministers and other Members of Knesset from going up to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the sensitive period of the Jewish High Holidays.

During a pre-holiday security assessment, he also called for an increased effort to bring down Arab incitement on Facebook and other social media, and to form a response team to counter disinformation on Israel's Temple Mount policy, as needed.