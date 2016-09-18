Begin against law to legalize Amona, other communities

Member of Knesset Binyamin Begin (Likud) said, Sunday that he did not sign a letter by other Likud MKs calling for legislative authorization of the Samarian Jewish community of Amona because he opposes the law.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, the son of former prime minister Menachem Begin called authorization legislation a land grab which would not reflect well on the Jews of Judea and Samaria. He also said it would not pass the Knesset, and called on the government to find another solution for Amona, which is under a Supreme Court order to be destroyed by the end of December.