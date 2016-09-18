Begin blasts 'Amona law' as massive land grab

MK Benny Begin attacks colleagues in Likud who are committed to signing bill that would normalize communities in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview with Voice of Israel radio, MK Benny Begin (Likud) explained his opposition to proposed legislation intended to normalize the status of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria now threatened with demolition.

He blamed those behind the bill for trying to grab land and stated that it won’t pass a majority in Knesset.

“There will be great harm to the country if this law passes,” he stated and emphasized that, “because this law people will say that settlements are a land-grab."

Begin stated that there is no danger to the hundreds of thousands of houses in Judea and Samaria as many in government claim.

He explained that these houses are permanent fixtures and will be inhabited indefinitely. He criticized the bill and explained that the state has no right to usurp blame onto the judicial system.

He explained that, “the concept of this bill is bad and serves to harm the permanent and integral settlements in Judea and Samaria.”

Begin emphasized that, “We must find alternate solutions. This isn’t the way.”