The haredi-religious protest against Chabad's agreement with the Israel Defense Forces on the induction of yeshiva students continued, Sunday, outside the home of Kiryat Gat Chief Rabbi Moshe Havlin, a member of Chabad. An estimated 100 haredim took part.

The Eidah Haharedit had called for the demonstration. Three haredim have been indicted for physically attacking Rabbi Havlin and his wife.