Extremist protests against Rabbi Havlin gaining momentum

Members of the Eda Haredit intend to renew demonstrations against Kiryat Gat chief rabbi Moshe Havlin whom they term 'traitor and informer'.

In the continuing battle over haredi recruitment to the IDF, extremist members of the Eda Haredit distributed pamphlets over the weekend calling to renew the daily demonstrations against the Rabbi of Kiryat Gat, Rabbi Moshe Havlin, one of the architects of the agreement between the IDF and Chabad over army enlistment.

The pamphlets call for a "huge protest" against the rabbi whoצ they branded a "traitor" and "informer."

Chabad rabbis and spokesmen have been relatively muted on the matter, which may be due to internal debate among Chabad hassidim over the agreement with the IDF.

The Chabad site 'Chabad online' did, however, protest the attacks on the rabbi and said that he acted based on a decision of the Chabad Beth Din.

"Even though the secretary of the Chabad Beth Din, Rabbi Yitzchak Yehuda Yaruslavski clarified in his letter the progression of events and stated that the arrangement (with the IDF) is a decision of the Chabad Beth Din, somebody decided that Rabbi Havlin is the address and in doing so undermined the status of the Chabad Beth Din and insulted every person who calls himself a Chabad hassid," said the statement on the site.

The site also protested the attacks on Rabbi Havlin. "Chabad hassidim protest the foolish attempt to undermine the decisions of the Beth Din regarding issues which relate to Chabad hassidim, via personal attacks on Rabbi Moshe Havlin and his family, attacks on the honor of Chabad hassidim in general and particularly on those who reside in Kiryat Gat."

At the same time, Chabad yeshiva students from Kiryat Gat intend to demonstrate in support of the Dean of their yeshiva if another demonstration by extremists takes place opposite Rabbi Havlin's home.