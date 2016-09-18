A thief returned a watch to the furniture store from which he had stolen the watch 28 years ago, according to Channel 10. In a note he left, the thief requested "forgiveness."
The owner of the store said, "Of course we forgive him."
News BriefsElul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16
Thief returns stolen watch to store after 28 years
