IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
13:27
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 15, 5776 , 18/09/16

Thief returns stolen watch to store after 28 years

A thief returned a watch to the furniture store from which he had stolen the watch 28 years ago, according to Channel 10. In a note he left, the thief requested "forgiveness."

The owner of the store said, "Of course we forgive him."



Last Briefs