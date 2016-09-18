Stolen clock returned 28 years later

An elderly man returned clock to furniture store which he said he stole 28 years ago. He asked for "forgiveness and atonement" for his act.

In the spirit of the month of Elul, a time for forgiveness and redemption in the Jewish tradition, an elderly man of Haredi appearance recently came to the Kastiel furniture store and returned to the saleswoman a clock which he had apparently stolen from there 28 years ago.

Alon Kastiel, a proprietor of the store, said in an interview with Channel 10 that the thief arrived in the store with a bag and a note attached and ran away after returning the clock.

The note said that "This item was stolen from the Kastiel furniture store in Hakishon street 28 years ago. The thief has repented and has returned the item to its owners. Thank you, sorry, please grant forgiveness and atonement."

Kastiel added; "My uncle vaguely remembered the thief. He came here himself and disappeared quickly."

Alon Kastiel remarked that this was not the first time that members of the store have seen stolen goods returned after many years. "It happens every three or four years. We suddenly get a bag back. Of course we forgive the thief," he added.