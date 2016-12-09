Controversial rabbi's suspension from IDF cancelled

Sources in the military rabbinate told Arutz Sheva', Monday, that the suspension of Rabbi Captain Shim'on Hartman from giving lectures to Israeli soldiers has been cancelled, following an article in sister publication Besheva'.

Hartman was suspended following a lecture in which he said gender separation on buses was not discrimination against women. At about the same time, another lecturer was suspended for controversial remarks about the Book of Esther. Besheva' asked, this past weekend, why the second lecturer's suspension was cancelled and Rabbi Hartman's was not.