17:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Welding of pipes sparks Jerusalem forest fire Read more



20 firefighting teams and 6 planes are operating to contain the fire that started near a guesthouse. 20 workers and guests were evacuated. ► ◄ Last Briefs