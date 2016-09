17:47 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Major police crackdown on Negev Bedouin village Read more



Police raid Bedouin villages, confiscating weaponry and stolen items including a cellphone stolen from an intelligence officer's sister. ► ◄ Last Briefs