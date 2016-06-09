PM: Ready to meet Abbas anywhere

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Tuesday, that he is willing to meet Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority anywhere. Speaking at a news conference in the Hague, Netanyahu said the main question is if Abu-Mazen is willing to meet him without preconditions.

The news conference followed a meeting with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. Rutte said the two sides should meet and reach a solution. He expressed his support for the two-state solution and said Israel must stop Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria.