PM honors Supreme Court order on Sabbath work

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Tuesday, that he is honoring a Supreme Court order that bars him from stopping work on the Israel Railways on the Sabbath.

Speaking at a news conference in Holland, Netanyahu said Labor and Welfare Minister Haim Katz will make decisions on what work must be done on the Sabbath. Referring to recent Sabbath work or lack thereof on the Israel Railways, he said Katz brought an end to the episode and all Israelis, including the haredi-religious public, must respect the court's decision.