Less than 2 Years to replace Amos 6

Chief Executive Officer Yossi Weiss of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said, Sunday afternoon, that it will take less than two years to build a new satellite with capabilites similar to that of the Amos 6 satellite, which was destroyed last week in a launchpad fire at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He said said IAI "has the best infrastructure, capacity and equipment with which to build a new and advanced satellite" during that time span.

Weiss said the fire should be an alarm for decision makers. He made it clear that it would not lead to dismissals. He said gaps between IAI and SpaceX - operator of the launchpad - on compensation were not big.