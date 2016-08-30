IsraelNationalNews.com

  Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16

4 PA Illegals arrested after Ben Gurion Airport chase

Four residents of the Palestinian Authority were arrested for being outside the PA without permits, Tuesday evening, after leading authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle at Ben Gurion International Airport.

