22:11 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 Av 26, 5776 , 30/08/16 4 PA Illegals arrested after Ben Gurion Airport chase Four residents of the Palestinian Authority were arrested for being outside the PA without permits, Tuesday evening, after leading authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle at Ben Gurion International Airport. Full story



