Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah Consultant, talks about the implications of the incoming Biden administration will have on Jews in the diaspora as well as in Israel.

Minskoff observed that the Biden administration would pretty much be along the same lines as the past Obama administration which was hostile towards and Israel.

As always, the appeal is out there louder and clearer for Jews to come home to Israel before it is surely too late.