Watch: 4 arrested at Jewish store in Antwerp over 'L'Chaim' celebrating engagement

Four people were arrested Thursday at a celebration held at a Jewish-owned store in Antwerp.

Belgian authorities were dispatched to a Jewish-owned jewelry shop on De Keyserlei Street in central Antwerp Thursday, after being alerted to a gathering held in the store.

According to Belgian media reports, the gathering was a ‘L’Chaim’ to celebrate a recent engagement.

At least 17 people present at the gathering were identified, HLN reported.

When police tried to clear the gathering and issue fines, an altercation ensued.

One police officer was lightly injured, and four people were arersted.