Danny Danon: We'll do whatever it takes to stop Iran from getting nukes'

World Likud Chairman and former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz are both responsible for Israel’s slide towards the country’s fourth general election in under two years, blaming the two leaders for the failure to reach an agreement on a spending bill.

“The last thing we need now before the enter the winter without vaccinations is to have our fourth elections in two years,” Danon told Arutz Sheva.

“I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gantz to come together and agree on a mechanism to postpone the elections. We don’t need another election now.”

The Likud is blaming Gantz for the coalition crisis, while Blue and White is pointing the finger at Netanyahu. Who is really responsible for this?

“Each side will blame the other side, that’s politics. But it isn’t time for politics, it is time for leadership, and that means both sides need to show responsibility and postpone the elections.”

Turning to Iran’s nuclear program, Danon warned that Tehran is ramping up its atomic program at a time when both the US and Israel are distracted by internal political divisions.

“We are busy with our elections, the US is busy with its election, but at the same time the Iranians are continuing to run very fast to achieve nuclear weapons. We cannot allow that to happen. Israel will do whatever is necessary to block it from achieving its nuclear ambitions.”

Are you worried about how a Biden administration will deal with Iran?

“President-elect Biden said before the election that he will reenter the JCPOA – the Iran agreement. We hope that he will not do it on the same conditions that President Obama did.”

“We are worried about it. And it’s not only us. I’ve spoken with our colleagues in the area, especially in the Gulf countries, and they are watching very closely to see what will be the policy of President-elect Biden. I hope he understands that the JCPOA isn’t the solution – it is the problem.”

Danon also touted the upcoming DiploTech Global Summit in Tel Aviv, which will bring together diplomats from around the world with Israeli innovators and entrepreneurs, with the aim of building bridges through technology.

“On December 16th in Tel Aviv, we will launch the first summit of DiploTech. We are connecting Israeli technology with diplomacy. Israel is the startup nation. We have so much to share with other countries, we are eager to do that.”

“At this unique conference we will have diplomats, heads of state, ministers, together with Israeli entrepreneurs and we will discuss ways to help other countries.”

“We will welcome Ambassador Nikki Haley and many other dignitaries.”