Shirbit insurance refuses to pay ransom, hackers release more customer data

Following the refusal of the "Shirbit" insurance company to pay the almost $1 million ransom demanded by hackers in return for a promise not to release stolen customer data, the hackers have published documents including personal information belonging to clients, as well as photographs of company employees.

Shirbit announced early on Friday that, "Following consultations with experts in the field, we have reached the conclusion that the goals of cyber terrorism are strategic rather than financial," and that they would therefore not pay the ransom demanded.

The hackers had demanded a response by nine o'clock on Friday morning, after giving the company 24 hours to deliberate on its response. Shirbit noted in its announcement that consultations were conducted "throughout the night." As the deadline expired, the hackers made good on their promise to release more data if their demands were not met.