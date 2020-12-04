Prof. Afek: I expect a lot of opposition to coronavirus vaccines

Speaking on Reshet Bet, Professor Arnon Afek, Associate Director General of Sheba Hospital, discussed coronavirus vaccines and the expected challenges in distributing and administering them.

"The first group of people to be offered a vaccine will be the elderly and healthcare workers," he said. "They alone constitute a very large number of people, and I expect that we will run into a great amount of opposition when it comes to trying to convince some of them to agree to be vaccinated."

Prof. Afek added that, "Like everyone else, I have no idea what the long-term effects of any vaccine under production could be. What I do know, however, is that the vaccines being produced by Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca have all been tested according to all the accepted criteria and guidelines in use in developed countries across the world. However, most important of all is to remember that it is far more dangerous for those at risk to contract the coronavirus than it is to be vaccinated."