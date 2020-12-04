Will Rabbi Peretz return to Yamina?

Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) said on Thursday that he expects Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to approve the state budget for 2021 and abide by the agreement he signed with the Blue and White Party and Benny Gantz.

Speaking in an interview with Kol Barama radio, Rabbi Peretz said, "It is clear that an agreement must be reached with Blue and White and I expect Netanyahu to stand behind the agreement."

Rabbi Peretz did not rule out the possibility of returning to the Yamina party ahead of the upcoming elections and also hinted at possible support for Naftali Bennett as a candidate for Prime Minister.

"A connection between the Jewish Home and Yamina in the upcoming elections is possible. I would like to have a Prime Minister who wears a kippah in Israel,” he said.

Rabbi Peretz ran with Yamina in previous elections but later split into a separate faction and joined the coalition of Blue and White and the Likud.