Meretz: Stop destroying Arab houses

A Meretz delegation led by party chairman, MK Nitzan Horowitz, and faction chairwoman, MK Tamar Zandberg, conducted a tour of no-go zone area 918 in the southern Hebron Hills together with representatives of radical left organizations Breaking the Silence, B'Tselem and local Arab representatives. The party said "an extensive demolition wave [was] underway in Area C."

The delegation visited the village of Khalat a-Daba, where last week the Civil Administration demolished two houses, as part of a larger demolition project of illegal Arab housing in Area C.

"The end of Trump's era is a dangerous period of twilight that the government may use to further abuse the Palestinian residents of the southern Hebron Hills, expelling them from their land. This moral crime alongside the attempt to sabotage the Two-State Solution must be prevented," said Horowitz.

MK Zandberg added, "This afternoon, Minister Tzachi Hanegbi will arrive here, as part of the looting program called the "Young Settlement Movement."

"While residents of illegal outposts that Blue and White Minister [Omer] Yankelevich said 'lived under inhumane conditions' enjoy access to main roads, water and electricity," she continued, "thousands of Palestinians who have lived here for decades, are deprived of basic infrastructure and have their homes destroyed. The injustice here cries out to heaven. Instead of legalizing illegal outposts, stolen from the Palestinian Arabs, justice must be brought to those truly deserving of it."