Poll: Likud 29, Yamina 23

With the Knesset preparing to vote on a bill to dissolve itself and force new elections, a poll released Wednesday morning shows the Likud and the Israeli Right holding a steady lead.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by Radio 103FM Wednesday morning, if new elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would win 67 seats – the same number as in the previous Panels Politics poll, released on November 27th, but a gain of nine seats compared to the 58 seats the bloc won in the last elections in March.

The poll also found that the left-wing–Arab bloc would shrink from 55 seats to just 45 seats – identical to the results of last week’s poll.

Yisrael Beytenu received eight seats in the poll, the same as in last week’s survey, and one more than the party currently has.

The Likud is projected to remain the largest party in the Knesset if new elections were held today, though it would decline significantly, dropping from 36 seats to 29.

The rightist Yamina party, on the other hand, is projected to more than quadruple its strength, rising to 23 seats from the six seats it won in March and the five seats it currently holds (after losing the Jewish Home party's one seat when Rafi Peretz joined the unity government).

Blue and White regained some of its strength in this week’s poll, rising from nine seats in the previous survey to ten mandates, while Yesh Atid-Telem slid from 19 seats to 18.

The predominantly Arab Joint List would win 12 seats, the poll found, up from 11 seats last week but down significantly from the previous election, when it won 15 seats.

Among the haredi factions, Shas would win eight seats, while United Torah Judaism would win seven seats.

The far-left Meretz faction is projected to win five seats, down from six in last week’s poll.

Labor, Derech Eretz, Gesher, Jewish Home, and Otzma Yehudit all failed to clear the 3.25% electoral threshold in the poll.